AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Raises Dividend to $0.50 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. AFC Gamma has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.93.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 million. Research analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 19.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 170.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the first quarter worth $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of AFC Gamma during the second quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 54.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AFCG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

