Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and traded as low as $1.42. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 15,696 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Africa Oil in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Africa Oil from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

The company has a market cap of $687.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

About Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF)

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. The firm’s portfolio of exploration assets are located in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.