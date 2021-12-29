Ag Growth International Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.12 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

AGGZF opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.