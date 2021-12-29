Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 49.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $159.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.63. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $121,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,428 shares of company stock valued at $18,843,895.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

