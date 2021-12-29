agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Theodore Halkias Sells 5,583 Shares of Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) insider Theodore Halkias sold 5,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $153,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Theodore Halkias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Theodore Halkias sold 21,142 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $581,827.84.

agilon health stock opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.51. agilon health, inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $458.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.54 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health, inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in agilon health by 29.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in agilon health by 25.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGL. Cowen began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

