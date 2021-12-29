Agora (NASDAQ:API) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.51

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.51 and last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on API. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Agora in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of -0.16.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agora by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Agora by 207.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,271,000 after buying an additional 564,362 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Agora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,395,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Agora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

