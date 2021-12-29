AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. (NYSE:RERE) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 18,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 359,747 shares.The stock last traded at $5.92 and had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AiHuiShou International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth about $1,967,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth about $322,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in AiHuiShou International during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AiHuiShou International during the second quarter worth approximately $26,163,000. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

