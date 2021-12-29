Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $303.99 on Wednesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $298.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

