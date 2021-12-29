Alchemy Pay (ACH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $50.77 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $232.04 million and $50.77 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.84 or 0.00310237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00130319 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00087105 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003664 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,560,349 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

