Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading Up 1.6%

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA) shares were up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 190 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.53). Approximately 41,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 137,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185 ($2.49).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALFA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 215 ($2.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £564 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 163.73.

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

