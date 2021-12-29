Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $963,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.