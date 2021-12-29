Alley Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Alley Co LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period.

IJR opened at $114.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $89.79 and a 52-week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

