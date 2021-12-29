Alley Co LLC Sells 111 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alley Co LLC cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Alley Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,694 shares of company stock worth $440,480,864 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,928.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,920.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,795.22. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

