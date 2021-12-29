Alley Co LLC Sells 428 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Alley Co LLC trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.4% of Alley Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alley Co LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

