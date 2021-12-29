Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $600.39 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $600.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.36 million to $609.30 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $535.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 21.71%.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.59 per share, with a total value of $200,330.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

