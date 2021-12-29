Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 445 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000.

NASDAQ IMCB opened at $70.86 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $57.22 and a twelve month high of $73.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71.

