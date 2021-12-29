Allworth Financial LP Has $49,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 24,400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 66.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motco increased its holdings in Entergy by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ETR opened at $111.89 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

