Allworth Financial LP Takes $36,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIDU shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.12.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

