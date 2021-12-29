Allworth Financial LP Takes $36,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIDU. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $44,000. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $140.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.61. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.14 and a 12 month high of $354.82.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
