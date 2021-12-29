Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.43

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 3345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.
The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)
Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.
