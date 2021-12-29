Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.43

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 3345 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $46,983.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,781. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 15,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

