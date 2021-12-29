Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Deutsche Bank AG’s 3rd Largest Position

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,662 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.29% of Alphabet worth $5,140,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,696.10 and a 12-month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,907.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,765.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

