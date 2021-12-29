Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2,825.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.2% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,933.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,696.10 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,907.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,765.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

