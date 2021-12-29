Amalgamated Bank Cuts Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Athene in the third quarter worth $186,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Athene by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 581,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the third quarter worth about $4,545,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Athene by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 25,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $129,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.34.

ATH stock opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.28. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. Athene’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

