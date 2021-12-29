Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Terex by 2.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Terex by 7.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Terex by 7.2% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 10,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Terex by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,116. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.66. Terex Co. has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $993.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

