Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,002 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 97,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,183 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 614,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 12,882 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

FHB stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.