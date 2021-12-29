Amalgamated Bank Sells 4,937 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,937 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $46.94 and a 52 week high of $65.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.89.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

