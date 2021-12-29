Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after buying an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 31.8% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after acquiring an additional 642,750 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $63,567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after acquiring an additional 486,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 601.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 533,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,286,000 after acquiring an additional 457,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 54,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH opened at $96.01 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 15.57 and a quick ratio of 15.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.59.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.56.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

