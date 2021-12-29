Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 116.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 43.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 14.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $44.59 on Wednesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.43 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 151.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

In other Invitation Homes news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.