AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management cut its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,060,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,030 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $95,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 77.7% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 52.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AMC Networks by 646.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AMC Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of AMCX opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.27.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

