Amelia Huntington Acquires 500 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
THO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.60. 350,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20.
Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
