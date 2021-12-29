Amelia Huntington Acquires 500 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Director Amelia Huntington acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, with a total value of $50,445.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

THO stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.60. 350,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.20 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on THO. KeyCorp downgraded Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist cut their price target on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst attributes his reduced price target to expectations of difficult retail comparisons, faster-than-anticipated inventory replenishment, and the likelihood of easing margins over coming quarters. Longer term however, Thor should continue to benefit from a multi-quarter restocking dynamic and historically-elevated margins, Swartz tells investors in a research note, adding that at below 5-times expected FY22 EBITDA, the risk-reward on the stock “remains attractive”. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

