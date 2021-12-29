Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.29 Million

Brokerages expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report sales of $415.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $428.40 million and the lowest is $399.30 million. Ameresco posted sales of $314.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $273.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 5,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $415,852.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 6,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $522,213.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,238 shares of company stock valued at $13,409,602. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameresco by 45.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the second quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameresco (AMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.