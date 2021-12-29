American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $439,839.36 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AAT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 126.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.