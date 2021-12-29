American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $439,839.36 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.48 per share, with a total value of $439,839.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
AAT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,806. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.78.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 102.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 126.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
