American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 2,964 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $107,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
AAT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 569,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
