American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Acquires 2,964 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.27 per share, for a total transaction of $107,504.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AAT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The company had a trading volume of 569,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $37.78. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $40.83.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

