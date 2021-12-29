American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of American Campus Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.57.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

