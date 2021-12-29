American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HOT.UN shares. TD Securities started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock. National Bankshares started coverage on American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get American Hotel Income Properties REIT alerts:

TSE HOT.UN opened at C$3.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$301.20 million and a P/E ratio of -11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.34, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.38. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84.

In other news, Director Robert Francis O’neill bought 10,000 shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.00 per share, with a total value of C$40,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 860,349 shares in the company, valued at C$3,441,396. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock worth $141,215.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.