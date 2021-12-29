Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.31

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.31 and traded as high as $24.50. Ames National shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 5,621 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 33.01%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ames National by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ames National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

