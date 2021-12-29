Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,324 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 195.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Sidoti started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.85%.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

