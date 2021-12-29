Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,185 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.77.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH stock opened at $87.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.