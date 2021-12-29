Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,036. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

