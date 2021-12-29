Analysts Anticipate Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Earnings of $6.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will post earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.67. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings per share of $5.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $17.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $17.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $18.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.50 to $18.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $268.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.77. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $141.39 and a 1-year high of $273.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

