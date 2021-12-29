Analysts Anticipate Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Latch’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Latch.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 million.

LTCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Imperial Capital started coverage on Latch in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Latch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTCH opened at $7.57 on Friday. Latch has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the 2nd quarter worth about $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Latch during the second quarter worth about $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,244,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

