Analysts Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post sales of $27.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. Limoneira reported sales of $29.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full year sales of $159.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $149.14 million to $167.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.31 million, with estimates ranging from $192.42 million to $219.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

In other news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limoneira by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,096,000 after acquiring an additional 111,145 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 270,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limoneira in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Limoneira by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Limoneira by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 40,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LMNR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.25. 285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.47. Limoneira has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $287.38 million, a PE ratio of -43.18, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.95%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.