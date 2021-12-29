Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report sales of $547.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Novavax reported sales of $279.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $7.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.00.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.13, for a total transaction of $293,583.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,180 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,393. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 10,799 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 29.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 48.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 9,641 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,742,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $155.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $109.01 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

