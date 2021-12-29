Analysts Anticipate Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will report $17.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.57 million and the highest is $18.45 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.85% and a return on equity of 7.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $29.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

