Analysts Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to announce $425.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $425.14 million and the highest is $426.70 million. Aaron’s posted sales of $430.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Shares of Aaron’s stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,131. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market cap of $780.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. Aaron’s has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $37.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $102,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marvonia P. Moore acquired 1,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,507.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,963 shares of company stock worth $175,428 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aaron’s by 134.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aaron’s

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.