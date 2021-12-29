Analysts Expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to report sales of $784.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $752.40 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $669.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

KKR stock traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $74.43. 81,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,659. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $83.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,158,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,988,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $181,965,000 after buying an additional 1,705,794 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $665,510,000 after buying an additional 1,369,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,905,000 after buying an additional 1,325,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $318,179,000 after buying an additional 1,176,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

