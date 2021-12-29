Analysts Expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.12 Million

Equities analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will announce sales of $23.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.93 million and the highest is $23.48 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $18.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $151.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $151.76 million to $152.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.43 million, with estimates ranging from $92.62 million to $116.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.85% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

RIGL stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIGL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

