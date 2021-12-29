Analysts Expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Announce -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) to post ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.64) to ($1.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ventyx Biosciences.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

VTYX traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

