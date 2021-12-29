Analysts Set Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Price Target at $50.45

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.80.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIRC stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,295. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion and a PE ratio of -117.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

