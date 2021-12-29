Analysts Set Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) PT at $78.60

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.13. 6,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,906. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.57. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $37.99 and a one year high of $107.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 0.60.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 34.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $152,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total value of $339,960.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,668,614. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 93.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 98.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

