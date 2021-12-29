Analysts Set DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target at $22.25

Shares of DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DZS by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 356,282 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,055,008 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,934,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 814,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after purchasing an additional 78,274 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in DZS by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 483,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 425,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,821,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. DZS has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $412.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.26.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $88.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DZS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

